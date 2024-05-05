Asian Development Bank Kicks Off Annual Meeting In Georgia

The annual meeting of the Asian Development Bank officially began in Georgia's capital, Tbilisi, on Saturday.

The ADB is committed to assisting countries in Asia and the Pacific by providing loans, grants and technical assistance for infrastructure and other projects.

During the opening ceremony, ADB President Asakawa Masatsugu noted that the world's poorest and most vulnerable populations, including people in island nations, are suffering due to climate change, economic shocks, and conflict.

He stressed that no one should be denied the benefits of development. Asakawa said the bank is willing to increase the amount of assistance that it gives to island nations and others.

Japan's Finance Minister Suzuki Shunichi is scheduled to deliver a speech on Sunday.

Suzuki is expected to announce that Japan will make a contribution to the ADB, as the bank is planning to provide low-income countries with more funds.

He is also expected to note that Japan is committed to contributing to efforts aimed at fighting climate change and building infrastructure.