NIBL Capital Launches SMS Notification To Its DEMAT Holders

Jan. 24, 2018, 9:43 p.m.

NIBL Capital Markets Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nepal Investment Bank Limited, has been functioning as a Depository Participant under CDS and Clearing Limited since 2014. NIBL Capital is also a licensed merchant banker and fund manager from the Securities Board of Nepal (SEBON).

NIBL Capital has achieved the trust from its customers, being the first amongst its peers to cross 1, 00,000 Demat Accounts.

To ease the clients who have put their trust on the service, NIBL Capital is strongly pursuing its digital agenda and therefore has launched SMS notification services to its valued clients. The clients get avail of this service free of cost automatically who has registered their mobile number with us. They will get immediate notification of Buy (credit) and Sales (debit) of shares in their DEMAT account as it happens.

 In addition to this, it is the first company amongst its peers in the industry to launch a comprehensive mobile application- NIBL Capital Mobile App, which helps its clients to access the details of their DEMAT Accounts, the Mutual Fund NAVs, and also allows the clients to track their portfolio growth. NIBL Capital aims to serve its clients in the best way possible so they can benefit from their services provided by them.

Issuing the statement, NIBL Capital promises to introduce many more services that would ease their valued customers and would like to extend a sincere thanks to their entire valued customer who have been associated and contributed with their feedback, suggestion and improved us every day.

