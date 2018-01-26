Indian Embassy Celebrates Republic Day

Indian Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri hosted a reception at India House to celebrate the Republic Day of India which coincides with 70 years of establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Nepal. Vice President of Nepal Nanda Bahadur Pun was the Chief Guest.

Attended by over 1500 guests, including senior political leaders, public personalities as well as prominent Indian and Nepali citizens, Rishi Inc, a cultural troupe from India performed music at the reception.

According to a press release issued by Indian Embassy, the Embassy of India, Kathmandu celebrated the 69th Republic Day of India on 26 January 2018. Ambassador of India to Nepal Puri hoisted the national flag and read out the President of India’s message on the occasion. The Flag hoisting ceremony was attended by Indians and the friends of India. The students of the Kendriya Vidyalaya, the Modern Indian School and the Indian Cultural Centre, Kathmandu sung patriotic songs followed by a scintillating performance by the Nepal Army Band.

According to a press release issued by Indian Embassy, ambassador Puri also felicitated 07 widows, 04 next of kins of deceased soldiers and 01 disabled soldier of Indian Armed Forces by distributing their dues worth NPR 4. 14 Crore and a blanket to each. Reiterating its commitment towards helping the Bhu Puu, the Defense Wing of the Embassy unveiled the Bhu Puu-2017 magazine covering the welfare initiatives of the Government of India for ex-servicemen domiciled in Nepal.

Similarly, Indian Ambassador Puri also presented keys of 30 ambulances and 06 buses to various hospitals, non-profit charity organizations and educational institutions of different districts of Nepal. Since 1994, the Government of India has gifted 662 ambulances and 130 buses to various organizations across Nepal to expand access to healthcare and educational services in Nepal. The Embassy also announced book grant to 41 educational institutions and libraries across Nepal to provide educational material to students in remote areas.