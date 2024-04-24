Russia Industrialists Met Prime Minister Dahal

The delegation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Russia had a courtesy meeting with Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachand' today.

In the meeting held at the Prime Minister's residence, Baluwatar, the delegation discussed with the Prime Minister various aspects of Nepal-Russia relations and investment issues.

On that occasion, Prime Minister Dahal informed that the government is preparing for an investment conference with preparations to bring foreign investment into Nepal in various sectors and urged them to invest in Nepal.

"We have prepared an investment conference by focusing on businessmen and foreign investors," Prime Minister Dahal said, "We have also amended some laws to facilitate foreign investment in Nepal. It is the government's policy to support all those who are interested in investing in Nepal."

Mentioning that Russia is continuously supporting the economic development of Nepal, Prime Minister Dahal said that Nepal has good opportunities for investment in the fields of roads, agriculture, hydropower and information technology.

Expressing his belief that the relationship between Nepal and Russia will be strengthened in the new situation, Prime Minister Dahal emphasized the need to further expand mutual cooperation and relations.

The meeting was attended by Chairman of Chambers of Commerce and Industries of Russian Federation Sergey Katirin, Chairman of Nepal Confederation of Industry and Commerce Chandra Prasad Dhakal, Russian Ambassador to Nepal Alexey Novikov and others.