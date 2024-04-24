Russia Industrialists Met Prime Minister Dahal

A delegation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Russia met with the Prime Minister

April 24, 2024, 8:01 a.m.

The delegation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Russia had a courtesy meeting with Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachand' today.

In the meeting held at the Prime Minister's residence, Baluwatar, the delegation discussed with the Prime Minister various aspects of Nepal-Russia relations and investment issues.

On that occasion, Prime Minister Dahal informed that the government is preparing for an investment conference with preparations to bring foreign investment into Nepal in various sectors and urged them to invest in Nepal.

"We have prepared an investment conference by focusing on businessmen and foreign investors," Prime Minister Dahal said, "We have also amended some laws to facilitate foreign investment in Nepal. It is the government's policy to support all those who are interested in investing in Nepal."

Mentioning that Russia is continuously supporting the economic development of Nepal, Prime Minister Dahal said that Nepal has good opportunities for investment in the fields of roads, agriculture, hydropower and information technology.

Expressing his belief that the relationship between Nepal and Russia will be strengthened in the new situation, Prime Minister Dahal emphasized the need to further expand mutual cooperation and relations.

The meeting was attended by Chairman of Chambers of Commerce and Industries of Russian Federation Sergey Katirin, Chairman of Nepal Confederation of Industry and Commerce Chandra Prasad Dhakal, Russian Ambassador to Nepal Alexey Novikov and others.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

President Paudel Hosts Banquet In Honour Of Visiting Qatari Emir
Apr 24, 2024
Weather Forecast: Thunder Showers Is Likely At Few Places Of Koshi, Karnali And Sudur Pashchim
Apr 24, 2024
Japan Hands Over The Community Center For Disaster Prevention
Apr 23, 2024
Hanuman Jayanti 2024:Ritual And Significance
Apr 23, 2024
Upper Arun And Dudhkoshi Hydropower Projects Will Use TBM, With Parallel Construction Of Other Infrastructure: MD Ghising
Apr 23, 2024

More on National

President Paudel Hosts Banquet In Honour Of Visiting Qatari Emir By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 53 minutes ago
Qatar’s Emir Calls On President Paudel By Agencies 19 hours, 41 minutes ago
Japan Hands Over The Community Center For Disaster Prevention By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 46 minutes ago
CLA: Samriddhi For Skill Development By Keshab Poudel 1 day ago
Madhu Kumar Marasini Has Been Appointed As The New Finance Secretary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
Amir Of Qatar To Embark Nepal Visit From Tuesday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Gifts Two Elephants To Qatar By Agencies Apr 24, 2024
Israel Urges Residents In Part Of Northern Gaza To Evacuate By Agencies Apr 24, 2024
US Senate Takes Up Aid For Ukraine, Israel, Indo-Pacific By Agencies Apr 24, 2024
Weather Forecast: Thunder Showers Is Likely At Few Places Of Koshi, Karnali And Sudur Pashchim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 24, 2024
Hanuman Jayanti 2024:Ritual And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 23, 2024
Upper Arun And Dudhkoshi Hydropower Projects Will Use TBM, With Parallel Construction Of Other Infrastructure: MD Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 23, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 17, April.12,2024 (Chaitra,30. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 16, March.29,2024 (Chaitra,16. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024 (Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2024 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75