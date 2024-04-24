President Paudel Hosts Banquet In Honour Of Visiting Qatari Emir

President Paudel Hosts Banquet In Honour Of Visiting Qatari Emir

April 24, 2024, 7:50 a.m.

President Ramchandra Paudel hosted a state banquet in honour of the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who is in Kathmandu for a two-day state visit.

On the occasion, different cultural performances were presented.

In the banquet, First Lady Sabita Paudel, Vice President Ramsahaya Prasad Yadav, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Speaker Devraj Ghimire and National Assembly Chairman Narayan Prasad Dahal were present.

Also present were the Chief Justice, Deputy Prime Ministers, former PMs, ministers, lawmakers, industrialists and other dignitaries.

Earlier today, President Paudel and Emir of the State of Qatar held bilateral talks at the Office of the President in Shital Niwas.

Likewise, two countries' delegations are scheduled to hold bilateral meetings on Wednesday.(RSS)

