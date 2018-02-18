Chameliya: A Pillar Of Development Of Far West

In the remote parts of far western region, the completion of 30 MW Chameliya Power Project was a great accomplishment. This project was implemented with an objective of achieving equitable development. This project will have important role in distributing quality electricity in the far western region. This project also helps increase access of infrastructure in the region and will help open \construction of many more projects in the region. Started in 2008, the project was criticized for high cost and delay in construction. That was just a partial truth. However, judging by one sided views, ignoring the geographic and geological situation were more liable to criticism. The project construction was completely shut down for 18 months because of the failure to address the geological problems as complex technical issues rather than looking in suspicion. This is the reason the cost and time of the project increased little bit. After changing the leadership in the Ministry of Energy and new management in Nepal Electricity Authority, new MoU was signed in coordination with all concerned parties in December 22, 2016. This understanding resumed the stalled construction and led project for completion. Along with this, the visit of high level personalities and prime ministers encouraged us to complete the project in time. The total cost of the project reached Rs.15 billion including variation claims and other cost. This includes Rs.7.84 billion for land acquisition for power generation plant, civil construction, electro mechanical and hydro mechanical and 600 million for consultant services. The total cost reached Rs.8.44 billion rupees.

The other costs include R. 2.54 billion for 131 long 132 kV Balanch-Attariya transmission line. Similarly, Rs.194.8 million spent for the construction of 132/33 kV and 33/11 kV substation and 33/11 kV transmission line. The project also spent Rs.50 million for social development and environment protection. The Rs.3 billion spent for cost adjustment, loss in the foreign currency exchange, administration. These two headings include Rs. 6 billion 19 crore and 48 lakh.

Energy development has an important role in Nepal’s overall development. The leadership at the Ministry of Energy and management of Nepal Electricity Authority are committed to develop independent economy by developing hydropower and reducing the dependency on import of petroleum products. After ending load shedding since last year, people have heaved a sigh of relief and are pinning hopes on the authorities. We feel really honored as our consumers have offered their full support. Under a policy of Nepal government to involve the private sector in hydropower, there are 68 power projects already completed, supplying 480 MW of power, contributing 20 percent of energy in NEA’s system and the projects with a capacity of 4000 MW are in different stages of construction. The transmission line constructed by Chameliya Hydropower Project and other infrastructure will help other projects currently under construction in the region. Api Hydro Power has already started to evacuate its 8.5 MW power through this transmission line. Chameliyas’s transmission line and other infrastructure help 85 MW Upper Chameliya, 16 MW middle Chameliya, 65 MW Kalingagad and 25 MW Chhtigad.This project will help in the integrated development of the far west.