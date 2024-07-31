Flood Drowned Various Places of Kathmandu, 24 People Were Rescued From Lalitpur And 8 From Sundarighat

July 31, 2024, 9:21 a.m.

Due to the incessant rains throughout the night, various places in Kathmandu valley have been flooded. According to the information received so far, Lalitpur is the most affected by flooding. 7 places of Lalitpur have been flooded.

Although the details of human casualties have not been reported so far, it has been found that there has been physical damage due to flooding. According to the police, 24 people who were flooded from different places of Lalitpur have been rescued.

According to District Police Complex, Lalitpur, 8 people were rescued from Sundarighat, 2 from UN Park, 1 from Balkumari Bridge, 7 from Chaganthali in Mahalakshmi Municipality-7 and 6 from Sanepa Ram Temple.

Rivers around danger level

photo.jpg

Rivers have flooded due to heavy rainfall at many places in the valley since 11 pm last night.

According to the Department of Water and Meteorology, the water level in Bagmati and its tributaries Hanumante, Manohara, Dhovikhola, Bishnumati, Nakhkhu, Balkhu Khola are all near the danger level.

The department has informed the residents around the river to be cautious. The Godavari river in Lalitpur has crossed the current water level at the water measuring station of Taiba.

As the water level is rising, there is a risk of flooding in the coastal areas. The department requests the residents of the area to be on high alert till 10 am.

Flood 8.jpg

The vegetable market in Balkhu and surrounding areas have been submerged. Two trucks parked in front of Balkhu Vegeta overturned and drowned due to Bagmati floods.

Flood 8.jpg

Flood 8.jpg

