Government Is Preparing Necessary Procedure To Allow Private Sector In Energy Export: Minister Bhusal

Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Pampha Bhusal has said that the ministry is preparing a necessary document to allow the private sector to trade electricity.

She said that the work will be completed within one-and-a-half months.

In a meeting with the delegation of the Confederation of Nepalese industries (CNI) led by its president Vishnu Kumar Agrawal on Friday, Minister Bhusal informed that the working procedure was being prepared with the intention to facilitate the private sector for inter-country electricity trade.

"We want to involve the private sector in electricity exports," she said, adding, "We will not allow electricity to be imported. You have to find a destination and export it."

She informed that the government would prepare procedures to enable the private sector to sell electricity directly in the international market. "We will prepare procedures to facilitate those who generate and sell electricity themselves," she said.

CNI President Agrawal said that there was high demand for renewable energy in Bangladesh and urged the government to create a conducive environment for export of electricity generated in Nepal.

"While exporting electricity is challenging, the potential is great," he said. "The private sector is ready and able to work towards it. The government has given permission."