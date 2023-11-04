Earthquake Update: 128 People Killed In Rukum West And Jajarkot, Hundreds Injured

A total of 128 people have been reported dead in Jajarkot and Rukum West in the earthquake that took place last night. So far, 155 people have been found injured in both districts.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police of Armed Police Force Central Office, Shailendra Thapa, 92 people have died and 70 people were injured in Jajarkot. Similarly, 36 people died and 85 people were injured due to the quake in Rukum West.

Meanwhile, a team of 67 APF personnel under the leadership of DSP Bikash Thapa has been deployed from Ashram Battalion in Jajarkot to search and rescue the earthquake survivors. Similarly, a team of 24 members under the leadership of Armed Police Inspector Jhakku Prasad Sharma from No. 47 Battalion in Rukum West and 11 under the leadership of Sub-Inspector Bal Bahadur Thapa have deployed, said Thapa.

Likewise, the spokesperson of the Nepali Army, Krishna Prasad Bhandari, shared that the Nepali Army personnel have been deployed for rescue and relief work in the earthquake-affected areas of Jajarkot and Rukum West.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 occurred at 11:47 pm on Friday, with its epicentre in Ramidanda in Barekot Rural Municipality-1 of Jajarkot. (RSS)

Authorities said that at least 60 people were killed and more than 100 injured in a strong earthquake in the northwestern part of the country.

The United States Geological Survey says the quake had an estimated magnitude of 5.6 and struck around 11:47 p.m. on Friday local time at a depth of about 18 kilometers.

Nepalese authorities estimate the quake had a magnitude of 6.4. They say its epicenter was in Jajarkot, a district about 300 kilometers northwest of the capital, Kathmandu.

There are reports that landslides are hindering rescue operations in the hardest-hit area. Details of the damage are still unknown.