NCC, IIA Sign Pact To Promote Trade And Tourism

Nepal Chamber of Commerce (NCC) and Indian Industries Association (IIA) have signed an agreement to work together for promotion of industries, trade and investment as well as tourism, a statement issued on Monday stated.

NCC further said that the agreement has been signed in order to attract more investment in industries and tourism sectors of the country. NCC has asked IIA to bring investment in Nepal as the country is putting necessary efforts to create investment-friendly environment, according to the statement.

Source: My Republica