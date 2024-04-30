UML's Nembang Elected In Ilam-2

UML's Nembang Elected In Ilam-2

April 30, 2024, 8:02 a.m.

CPN UML candidate Suhang Nembang has been elected to the member of House of Representatives from Ilam constituency no-2 through the April 27 by-poll.

Nembang secured 27,772 votes, while his nearest rival Dambar Bahadur Khadka from Nepali Congress got 21,942 votes, according to chief returning officer, Keshav Prasad Ghimire.

The UML candidate was also backed by Nepal Pariwar Dal.

Similarly, Dakendra Sing Limbu (Thegim) collected 11,457 votes and Rastriya Swatantra Party candidate Milan Limbu 5,050. Mani Bahadur Limbu from Mangol National Organization got 816 votes

Out of total 115,889 voters registered in the constituency, 69,287 persons cast ballot in the April-27 by-election. A total of 19 candidates from 12 political parties and seven independent were in the fray. (RSS)

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

ADB’s Vice President Yang Reaffirms Support For Private Sector Growth And Climate Initiatives In Nepal
Apr 30, 2024
Japanese Foreign Minister Ms. KAMIKAWA Yoko To Visit Nepal Next Week
Apr 30, 2024
DPM Yadav Pays A Courtesy Call On UN Secretary-General
Apr 30, 2024
Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Korea-Nepal Diplomatic Relations
Apr 30, 2024
Australian Investment Paves the Way for First Luxury Resort in Nepal's Picturesque Rara Lake Region
Apr 30, 2024

More on News

Qatar And Nepal Ink Several MoUs, Returned Home Completing Two Days Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 19 hours ago
Nepal Gifts Two Elephants To Qatar By Agencies 6 days, 4 hours ago
PM Prachanda Urges Development Partners To Join Hands To Establish Nepal As Investment Destination By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 6 days ago
Communist Ruling Equation Is Revolutionary And Strategic : Prime Minister Prachanda By Agencies 1 month ago
Israeli Ambassador Goder Paid A Courtesy Call on DPM Lamichhane By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
Five Rhinos Trans-located From Western Chitwan National Parlk to East By Agencies 1 month, 1 week ago

The Latest

NAGDHUNGA TUNNEL BREAKTHROUGH: Significant Milestone By Parmita Shrestha Apr 30, 2024
ADB’s Vice President Yang Reaffirms Support For Private Sector Growth And Climate Initiatives In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 30, 2024
Japanese Foreign Minister Ms. KAMIKAWA Yoko To Visit Nepal Next Week By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 30, 2024
DPM Yadav Pays A Courtesy Call On UN Secretary-General By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 30, 2024
Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Korea-Nepal Diplomatic Relations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 30, 2024
Australian Investment Paves the Way for First Luxury Resort in Nepal's Picturesque Rara Lake Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 30, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 18, April.26,2024 (Baishak,14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 17, April.12,2024 (Chaitra,30. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 16, March.29,2024 (Chaitra,16. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024 (Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75