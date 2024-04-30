UML's Nembang Elected In Ilam-2

CPN UML candidate Suhang Nembang has been elected to the member of House of Representatives from Ilam constituency no-2 through the April 27 by-poll.

Nembang secured 27,772 votes, while his nearest rival Dambar Bahadur Khadka from Nepali Congress got 21,942 votes, according to chief returning officer, Keshav Prasad Ghimire.

The UML candidate was also backed by Nepal Pariwar Dal.

Similarly, Dakendra Sing Limbu (Thegim) collected 11,457 votes and Rastriya Swatantra Party candidate Milan Limbu 5,050. Mani Bahadur Limbu from Mangol National Organization got 816 votes

Out of total 115,889 voters registered in the constituency, 69,287 persons cast ballot in the April-27 by-election. A total of 19 candidates from 12 political parties and seven independent were in the fray. (RSS)