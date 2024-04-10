PM Prachanda Urges Development Partners To Join Hands To Establish Nepal As Investment Destination

PM Prachanda Urges Development Partners To Join Hands To Establish Nepal As Investment Destination

April 10, 2024, 8:03 a.m.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has urged the diplomatic missions and development partners in Nepal to make the upcoming third Nepal Investment Summit (NIS) a success.

Addressing a meeting of the representatives of the diplomatic mission and development partners organised at Singha Durbar on Tuesday, PM Prachanda said that the diplomatic mission and development partners of Nepal have a pivotal role in establishing Nepal as a destination for investment.

PM Prachanda said, “We expect support from development partners, bilateral and multilateral development partner organizations, and to participate actively and increase capacity at maximum level.”

Mentioning that the projects of ministries of the federal government, and the local levels are put in equal priority, the PM said that laws have been reformed, processes have been improved and such environment where an investors are not intercepted till the project runs is ensured in order to develop an investment-friendly environment in the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

SAARC Secretary General Pays A Courtesy Call On UN Secretary General
Apr 10, 2024
International Conference On Agrobiodiversity 2024 Begins In Nepal
Apr 10, 2024
Electric Vehicles Consume 100,000 Units Of Electricity Daily, saving around Rs.20 Million Worth Of Petrol And Diesel: MD Ghising
Apr 10, 2024
Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane Must Resign For His Oppressive Act: RPP Leader Lingden
Apr 10, 2024
General Elections In South Korea Today
Apr 10, 2024

More on News

Communist Ruling Equation Is Revolutionary And Strategic : Prime Minister Prachanda By Agencies 1 week, 3 days ago
Israeli Ambassador Goder Paid A Courtesy Call on DPM Lamichhane By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 1 day ago
Five Rhinos Trans-located From Western Chitwan National Parlk to East By Agencies 2 weeks, 5 days ago
I Don't Have To Submit My Character Certificate To Anyone: Binod Chaudhary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 5 days ago
Mahara Was Taken Into Custody From The Court By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 1 day ago
Parshu Pradhan Is No More By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 1 day ago

The Latest

SAARC Secretary General Pays A Courtesy Call On UN Secretary General By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2024
International Conference On Agrobiodiversity 2024 Begins In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2024
Electric Vehicles Consume 100,000 Units Of Electricity Daily, saving around Rs.20 Million Worth Of Petrol And Diesel: MD Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2024
Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane Must Resign For His Oppressive Act: RPP Leader Lingden By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2024
General Elections In South Korea Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 16, March.29,2024 (Chaitra,16. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024 (Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2024 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2024 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75