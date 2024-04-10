PM Prachanda Urges Development Partners To Join Hands To Establish Nepal As Investment Destination

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has urged the diplomatic missions and development partners in Nepal to make the upcoming third Nepal Investment Summit (NIS) a success.

Addressing a meeting of the representatives of the diplomatic mission and development partners organised at Singha Durbar on Tuesday, PM Prachanda said that the diplomatic mission and development partners of Nepal have a pivotal role in establishing Nepal as a destination for investment.

PM Prachanda said, “We expect support from development partners, bilateral and multilateral development partner organizations, and to participate actively and increase capacity at maximum level.”

Mentioning that the projects of ministries of the federal government, and the local levels are put in equal priority, the PM said that laws have been reformed, processes have been improved and such environment where an investors are not intercepted till the project runs is ensured in order to develop an investment-friendly environment in the country.