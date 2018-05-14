Nepal’s Popular Footballer Mani Bikram Shah Passes Away

Scoring numbers of important goals for Nepal during, national footballer Mani Bikram Shah made his name and fame in Nepal.

May 14, 2018, 11:24 p.m.

 

Scoring numbers of important goals for Nepal during1990s, national footballer Mani Bikram Shah made his name and fame in Nepal. Started his international football taking part in Prince Cup Football Tournament in Bangkok, he entered Nepal’s national team very early days.

Started football from Manag Marsyangdi Club, he played a key role to promote Manag Marsyangdi from D to A division. All his contemporary national players regard him as a very friendly players of Nepal. He always played in the team spirit. His goal helped Nepal to lift Football gold at Dhaka South Asian Games in 1993.  

Nepal’s legendary footballer Shah has passed away while undergoing treatment at the Norvic International Hospital in Kathmandu on Monday. He was 51.

“Shah was a great player who always inspired the younger to play good football,” said Upendra Man Singh, former goal keeper of national team.

Official at the hospital said, “Shah died of liver failure around 5:42 pm this evening.”

According to The Himalayan Times, Mani, who was brought to the hospital with chronic liver cirrhosis was admitted to the GICU (General Intensive Care Unit) in the hospital yesterday, died of liver failure due to liver cirrhosis, the official said.

Shah rose to fame with his dazzling performance in 1993 South Asian Games (SAG) in Bangladesh, where Nepal clinched gold medal after defeating arch rival India in the final.

His father, who himself was a great football fan, promoted his son supporting him all his efforts.

At times, Shah was compared to Dieago Maradona of Argentina because of his unbelievable footballing skills and debuted for National team in the tender age of 18 years.

Mani Bikram Shah was born on 1967 in Kaldhara in Kathmandu.

Legendary footballer Mani Bikram Shah’s body shall be kept at the Dashrat Rangashala from 9-11 AM tomorrow for homage. From there it will taken to Pashupati for last rites.

