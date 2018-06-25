Radisson Hotel Kathmandu Organizes Menstrual Awareness Campaign

Radisson Hotel Kathmandu Organizes Menstrual Awareness Campaign

June 25, 2018, 2:12 p.m.

Radisson Hotel Kathmandu to organize Menstrual Awareness Campaign with slogan Let's raise generations free from menstrual taboos today.

The rally started at 7 visited Durbarmarg, Naxal, Narayan chour and back to Radisson Hotel. Subrata Banerjee, General Manager, of the hotel shared the views on Menstrual Awareness Campaign.

Executive Director, Mitra Samaj and Evana Manandhar, Miss Nepal 2015 also highlighted the importance of awareness campaign.

According to a press release issued by Anu Parajuli Assistance Manager Sales & Marketing of Radisson Hotel, the objective of this event was to raise awareness about variety of menstrual misconceptions that the society possesses. “We started the event with a rally at Radisson Hotel itself,” said Parajuli.

During the rally, the hotel distributed the sanitary pads to men with the message note to help prevent the social taboos and to help the female members in their lives.

Along with Radisson Hotel Kathamndu, Mtra Samaj and Alok Vidhyashram took part in the campaign rally. The rally concluded following returning to hotel.

