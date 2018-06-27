"Nepal Does Not Play Card Games With China Or India" PM KP Sharma Oli

Nepal wants a cordial relationship with India and China and does not believe in playing "games" with it neighbors for short-term political gains, Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli told Parliament.

"We do not play card games with (China or India) for short political gains and we stand with our neighbors in good and bad times," Oli said.

Oli, who returned from his six-day visit to China on Sunday, was briefing Parliament about his recent "positive" visit to Beijing and highlighted the agreements the two countries inked during the trip.

"The agreements we've reached show our commitment towards realizing our common goal of development and prosperity," Oli said.

According to The Economic Times, China had also expressed its commitment to provide the necessary support, he added. Oli said his government was keen on ensuring Nepal's development and prosperity and the only way to do so was by maintaining a cordial relationship with India and China.

