Cristiano Ronaldo Trains With New Juventus Team-mates For The First Time

Cristiano Ronaldo Trains With New Juventus Team-mates For The First Time

July 31, 2018, 8:45 p.m.

Cristiano Ronaldo has trained alongside his new Juventus team-mates for the first time following his £100million move from Real Madrid.

The Portuguese star, who is training in Turin following his extended post-World Cup break instead of joining Massimiliano Allegri and the rest of the squad on their United States tour, looked delighted to get down to work.

Ronaldo smiled and gave a double thumbs up for the cameras as he jogged at Juve's training base on Tuesday and posed for a group photograph alongside new colleagues Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala, Juan Cuadrado, Douglas Costa and Rodrigo Bentancur.

He also posted a snap of him and his team-mates on Instagram with the caption 'First training hard. Work done!' He finished it with emojis of a thumbs-up and a bulging bicep.

And, Ronaldo being Ronaldo, he rolled up his shorts in customary fashion while jogging during the training session.

Christino Ronaldo.jpg

It followed an intensive series of fitness tests on Ronaldo's first day with Juventus on Monday after he jetted back from the holiday he took following Portugal's last-16 exit to Uruguay at the World Cup in Russia.

The 33-year-old looks in peak fitness as always as he prepares to try to propel Juventus to the kind of serial Champions League success he enjoyed in nine seasons with Real Madrid.

Juventus take on Real in the International Champions Cup in the United States on Saturday, but Ronaldo is set to remain in Italy ahead of an expected competitive debut at Chievo in Serie A on August 19.

He will get to know Allegri and the rest of the Juventus squad better when they return from the States. They also take on the Major League Soccer All-Stars in a friendly in the early hours of Thursday morning UK time.

Ronaldo spent time in Greece with his family after Portugal's elimination in the World Cup last 16, before jetting off to China for his annual CR7 brand tour with Nike.

But his arrival at Juventus heralds the start of the serious training work for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Courtesy: Daily Mail including photographs

Agencies

Mumtaz Turns 70 : Popular Songs Kanchi Re Knchi Re And Alleged Affairs
Jul 31, 2018
16 Nepali Girls Return From New Delhi
Jul 31, 2018
Trump Offer To meet Iran President Rouhani Dismissed By Both Sides
Jul 31, 2018
When Priyanka Chopra Marry Nick Jonas?
Jul 31, 2018
Ronaldo or Messi, Salah or Modric? Fifa Reveal Shortlist For player Of The Year Award
Jul 29, 2018

More on Sports

Messi, Mbappe, Ronaldo & Salah Nominated For The Best FIFA Men's Player Of The Year By Agencies 6 days, 12 hours ago
Lionel Messi: Could Barcelona star move to Inter Milan to challenge Cristiano Ronaldo? By Agencies 1 week ago
Neymar: I Am Staying At Paris Saint-Germain By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Ten Players Whose Transfer Values Surged At The World Cup By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago
France's World Cup Winners Given Heroes' Welcome In Paris By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago
Cristiano Ronaldo Unveiled: New €100m Juventus Signing Wanted To Leave Real Madrid For 'Big Club' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago

The Latest

Nepali Congress Organizes Nations Wide Protest By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 31, 2018
Mumtaz Turns 70 : Popular Songs Kanchi Re Knchi Re And Alleged Affairs By Agencies Jul 31, 2018
Breast Feeding Provides The Strongest Foundation For Lifelong Health And Optimal Nutrition By Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh Jul 31, 2018
16 Nepali Girls Return From New Delhi By Agencies Jul 31, 2018
Trump Offer To meet Iran President Rouhani Dismissed By Both Sides By Agencies Jul 31, 2018
Eight 'Drunk Men Gang-Rape A Pregnant Goat' In India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 31, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75