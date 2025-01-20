Nepali Men And Women Team Finish Second Losing To India In first Kho Kho World Cup final

Nepali women’s and men’s teams finished as the runners-up as they lost to the teams of host India in the final of the Kho Kho World Cup in New Delhi, India, Sunday night.

However, despite losing in the finals, Nepali teams were eligible to keep their heads high as they finished as the second-best team of the world in both men’s and women’s categories in the first edition of the Kho Kho World Cup where 20 men and 19 women national teams participated.

Furthermore, the Nepali women’s team lost the first game of the tournament (January 13-19) when the hosts at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium beat them.

It was a great moment for Nepal as the national kho kho teams raised their standards in front of the world.