Santoshi Competes In The Marathon Today At The Paris Olympics

Aug. 11, 2024, 8:57 a.m.

On the last day of the Paris Olympics, Santoshi Shrestha is competing in the marathon as the last competitor of Nepal.

Santoshi, who reached the Paris Olympics to participate in the marathon from universality quota, has had the opportunity to practice there for a few weeks. Santoshi reached Paris on July 15 and is practicing. She got a chance to train for 10 days.

Seeing the course there, she felt a bit uneasy, but said that Ethiopia's Tola Tamirat gained confidence after winning the men's marathon on Saturday with an Olympic record. She is preparing for a record performance on her part in the Olympics.

In the 13th South Asian Games (SAG) of 2019, Santoshi won a historic gold medal in the 10,000 meters race. Recently, she has been strengthening herself in national and international marathons and has made a history of excellent performance outside the departmental team.

Six out of the seven players participating in the ongoing Olympics from Nepal have been eliminated from the initial stage of the competition. Swimmer Alexander Shah set a national record in 100m freestyle, but he was eliminated from the heat stage.

Similarly, Santu Shrestha of table tennis, Duwana Lama of swimming, Prince Dahal of badminton and Manita Shrestha of Judo were eliminated from the first round.

