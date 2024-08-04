Paris 2024: China Continues To Dominate Olympic

Paris 2024: China continued to dominate the Paris Olympics 2024 medal table on Saturday with a tally of 16 gold medals. China continued to dominate the Paris Olympics 2024 medal table on Saturday with a tally of 16 gold medals.

Meantime, Ukraine has won its first gold medal at Paris Olympics as its team defeated South Korea in women's team sabre fencing.

After it beat Japan in the semifinal, the world's third ranked Ukraine faced fourth ranked South Korea on Saturday in the final.

Olga Kharlan, who won a bronze in individual sabre, Yuliya Bakastova and Alina Komashchuk all fought for the Ukrainian team in the final.

It was trailing South Korea 20-14 after the 4th leg.

But Ukrainians caught up steadily and in the ninth and last leg, Kharlan gained points consecutively to win the bout 45-42.

After the match, Kharlan talked of her feelings for her country, saying that it is the worst time for Ukraine as fighting has continued since the Russian invasion.

She added that she hopes the gold medal can bring some joy to Ukraine.

Bakastova said that she dedicates the victory to Ukraine as the team continued its effort while facing fears.

Komashchuk explained that the team proved that they can move forward by believing, even in an era without hope. She added that the team turned impossible into possible.

Ukraine is represented by 140 athletes in Paris, its smallest delegation to date in the summer Olympic games as fighting continues since the Russian invasion in 2022.

The gold on Saturday adds to a silver and a bronze won by athletes representing Ukraine.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to the women's sabre team.

He wrote in a social media feed that "I thank them for the result, for the spirit, for showing that Ukrainians win."

He added that "Ukraine knows how to inspire both at the Olympic Games and times like these."