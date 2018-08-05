2 Dies In Road Accidents

2 Dies In Road Accidents

Aug. 5, 2018, 2:28 p.m.

Two persons died and one seriously injured in two different road accidents occurred in Sarlahi and Nawalparasi districts.

Two years old Shivani Mahato of Ishowarpur Municipality-6 Sharlahi district died when auto rickshaw hit her, and the passenger of the auto rickshaw Sitadevi Ram, 40, was also injured. She was sent to Medical Bayalwas Hospital for further treatment. The Auto rickshaw diver is now under police custody.

Similarly, Shantidevi Kasudhan, 60, an Indian national died when a motorbike she was travelling hit the goat and overturn. Kashudhan, a resident of Maharajgunj Nichour, India, was taken to the Prithivichandra Hospital for further treatment where she was declared dead.

According to Nepal Police News Bulleting, further investigation is under way.

Agencies

5 Die And 4 Disappear In Land Slide In Jajarkot
Aug 05, 2018
NC Leader Kamal Pagni No More, House Passes Condolence Message
Aug 05, 2018
Hepatitis E Cases Rises In Kathmandu
Aug 05, 2018
Imran Khan Decides To Keep Size Of Cabinet Smaller
Aug 05, 2018
Liverpool Midfielder James Milner Has 15 Stitches In 'Crazy Cut'
Aug 05, 2018

More on News

5 Die And 4 Disappear In Land Slide In Jajarkot By Agencies 5 hours, 34 minutes ago
2 Teenagers Were Raped In Dhanusa and Kailali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 38 minutes ago
Thimi And Sallaghari Inundated By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 39 minutes ago
NC Leader Kamal Pagni No More, House Passes Condolence Message By Agencies 7 hours, 3 minutes ago
Government plans To Send Another Pair Of Rhinos To China on August 16 By Agencies 23 hours, 20 minutes ago
Nepali Engineers To Present Their Robot In International Competition By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago

The Latest

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Returns To Work Six Weeks After Giving Birth By Reuters Aug 05, 2018
Hepatitis E Cases Rises In Kathmandu By Agencies Aug 05, 2018
Imran Khan Decides To Keep Size Of Cabinet Smaller By Agencies Aug 05, 2018
Looming Crisis By Keshab Poudel Aug 05, 2018
TANAHU HYDRPOWER Kicking Off By A Correspondent Aug 05, 2018
UPPER TAMAKOSI Contractor’s Delay By A Correspondent Aug 05, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75