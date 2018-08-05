2 Dies In Road Accidents

Two persons died and one seriously injured in two different road accidents occurred in Sarlahi and Nawalparasi districts.

Two years old Shivani Mahato of Ishowarpur Municipality-6 Sharlahi district died when auto rickshaw hit her, and the passenger of the auto rickshaw Sitadevi Ram, 40, was also injured. She was sent to Medical Bayalwas Hospital for further treatment. The Auto rickshaw diver is now under police custody.

Similarly, Shantidevi Kasudhan, 60, an Indian national died when a motorbike she was travelling hit the goat and overturn. Kashudhan, a resident of Maharajgunj Nichour, India, was taken to the Prithivichandra Hospital for further treatment where she was declared dead.

According to Nepal Police News Bulleting, further investigation is under way.