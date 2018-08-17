Priyanka Chopra’s Rumored Boyfriend Nick Jonas Arrives In India, Is Engagement On The cards?

Aug. 17, 2018, 12:10 p.m.

Priyanka Chopra’s rumoured beau Nick Jonas and family arrived in Mumbai late Thursday evening. The paparazzi spotted the Jonas family at Mumbai airport. Nick was clicked walking out of the airport with his parents who looked quite excited. Going by reports, it is being speculated that the Amercian singer has come along with his parents to meet Priyanka and her family.

nick-jonas-family-6.jpg

The grapevine is abuzz with speculation of Priyanka and Nick making their relationship official on August 18 in a grand ceremony. The desi girl is expected to host a party on Saturday with the who’s who of the film industry on her guest list. A source close to indianexpress.com has revealed that the actor has booked 200 rooms in a hotel for the guests, many of whom are arriving from the US. The couple, reportedly, exchanged rings on the eve of Priyanka’s birthday in London. Nick had, reportedly, shut down a Tiffany store in order to buy a ring for his lady love.

nick-jonas-family-10.jpeg

The rumours of Priyanka being engaged to Nick gained steam after celebrity designer Manish Malhotra’s party. The actor was seen flaunting her ring. Raveena Tandon’s Instagram account became a testimony of it as the actor shared a photo with the Quantico actor. In the photo, the square-cut diamond ring was visible on Priyanka’s ring finger. It seems the actor took off the ring while leaving the party to avoid media glare.

nick-jonas-family-8.jpeg

Priyanka and Nick have been making headlines with their several outings. In June, the singer came to India and spent some quality time with Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra. The duo, then, also went for a vacation with the Bollywood actor’s friends and family including Parineeti Chopra. Reports of their engagement started doing the rounds after Priyanka opted out of Salman Khan’s Bharat and director of the film Ali Abbas Zafar said that she left the film because of a “very special reason”, which she told the makers in the “Nick of time”.

Photo and news courtesy: Indianexpress

Agencies

