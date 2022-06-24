Among two dozen short films, Third Eye directed by Aashutosh Adhikari has won the best short film award in the third edition of Nepal Short Film competition.

Along with the best film, Aashutosh Adhikari bagged the best director for the social film, actress Kamala Rai received the Jury award and actor KD Prasit won the co-actor award from Third Eye.

Organised by Star One Entertainment and Bilakshan Creation in Kathmandu, the awards were presented in 13 different categories. Kalyan Adhikari received the best short film director award from Abasan while Pradip Banstola bagged the best actor award and Sujata Timalsina the best actress award from Ma Meri Bahini Ra U.

Likewise, Mohammad Rafi Shah from the film Danab received the jury award for direction. The best cinematography award went to Manoj Chaudhary from College Life while Nabin Niraula has received the award for best editing from Iti.

Similarly, Abhishek Khakurel received the debut actor award from The Time while Sudip Kunwar won the debut director from the same film.

Film director Madhusudan Bhattarai, journalist and film director Laxman Subedi, journalist Bishnu Prasad Subedi, actor Bikash Chapagain, Gajit Bista, Gopal Dhakal and film writer Shivam Adhikari were among the judges of the Nepal Short Film Award.

