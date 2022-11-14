Ministerial-level Talks Of COP27 Begin Today

Negotiations at the COP27 climate change conference in Egypt are expected to be in full swing on Monday as ministerial-level talks begin.

Attendees at last year's conference agreed to make efforts to limit the global average temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

But the latest UN analysis suggests that reduction targets set by each country are not enough to achieve the goal.

On the first day of the ministerial-level talks, attendees are expected to discuss how to narrow the gap.

Developed nations and emerging economies have been at odds over a plan to accelerate each nation's reduction of emissions by 2030.

Developed nations want emerging economies to do more to reduce emissions, but emerging economies are reluctant to make further cuts.

Attention is focused on whether the ministerial-level talks will boost momentum for an agreement on an effective reduction plan.

Key agenda items at COP27 also include how to provide financial aid to cover loss and damage caused by climate change.

Island nations and other countries that have been hit hard by extreme weather events are calling for a new financial scheme for loss and damage, but industrialized nations have responded cautiously, fearing heavy liabilities.

The conference is scheduled to end Friday.