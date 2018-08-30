Sanjay Leela Bhansali Miffed With Reports Of Aishwarya Rai Opting out Of His Film

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Miffed With Reports Of Aishwarya Rai Opting out Of His Film

Aug. 30, 2018, 7:53 p.m.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is miffed with reports suggesting that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked out of his next directorial because she wanted to work with Abhishek Bachchan in Anurag Kashyap’s Gulab Jamun. The actor-director duo has previously worked together in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas and Guzaarish.

“Sanjay Leela Bhansali is very upset with the reports floating around the casting of his films as it is completely untrue. There were recent rumors of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opting out of his film for Anurag Kashyap’s Gulab Jamun, when on the contrary, no such film has been offered to her. It was also reported that Aishwarya was offered Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, but it is not true,” a source close to the ace filmmaker said.

Aishwarya’s team also issued an official statement on the reports. It read, “These stories are totally baseless and untrue. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has immense love for Sanjay Leela Bhansali and will always be very keen to work with him and he knows that.”

The source also shared that Bajirao Mastani was first offered to Kareena Kapoor Khan. He said, “When Bajirao Mastani was first announced over a decade ago, it was with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Padmaavat was offered to Deepika Padukone who was his only choice. Aishwarya has not been offered any Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial after Guzaarish. The filmmaker is wondering where these rumours are stemming from. However, the fact that the two share a great rapport and are friends could be a reason for people and the media alike to jump to conclusions

“There has been a lot of speculation around the casting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films, both directorial and under his home banner. There are also constant reports cropping up after every actor visits his house or office. However, all these rumours are baseless,” the source added.

Courtesy: The Indian Express

Agencies

Water Spotted At Jupiter’s Great Red Spot: NASA
Aug 30, 2018
The Newport Woman Who Can Sleep For Days
Aug 30, 2018
Nepalese Enterprises Have Grown To Around 1,000 In UAE
Aug 29, 2018
Teenagers Who Smoke And Drink Suffer Ill Effects By Age Of 17
Aug 29, 2018
Trump Warns Google, Facebook And Twitter In Row Over Bias
Aug 29, 2018

More on Entertainment

Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif Pictures From Bharat Is Going viral By Agencies 4 days, 8 hours ago
'Crazy Rich Asians' Is No. 1 Movie In US By Agencies 1 week, 3 days ago
Priyanka Chopra’s Rumored Boyfriend Nick Jonas Arrives In India, Is Engagement On The cards? By Agencies 1 week, 6 days ago
“I Will Send Katrina Kaif A Message To Start Liking My Pictures” Alia Bhatt By Agencies 2 weeks ago
Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone's Wedding Date Confirmed By Agencies 2 weeks, 2 days ago
Akshay Kumar’s Upcoming Film Gold By Agencies 2 weeks, 2 days ago

The Latest

Water Spotted At Jupiter’s Great Red Spot: NASA By Agencies Aug 30, 2018
3 Persons Dies In Drowning At 3 Different Districts By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 30, 2018
The Newport Woman Who Can Sleep For Days By Agencies Aug 30, 2018
Myanmar Dam Breach Floods 85 Villages, Drives Thousands From Homes By Reuters Aug 30, 2018
BIMSTEC Is One Of Nepal’s Foreign Policy Priorities: Foreign Minister Gyawali By News Desk Aug 29, 2018
The Life And Contribution Of Exiled Nepal PM Dev Shumsher By Sneha Bhura Aug 29, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75