Manchester United Set Up 2-1 Win Over Watford

Sept. 16, 2018, 8:54 a.m.

Two goals in a devastating three-minute burst from Manchester United set up a 2-1 win over Watford at Vicarage Road, ending the home side’s perfect start to the season.

United, who had Nemanja Matic sent off for a second bookable offence in injury time, had an early effort from Alexis Sanchez disallowed for offside but soon took command via a scrappy 35th-minute effort from Romelu Lukaku and a superb left-foot volley from Chris Smalling three minutes later.

Smalling took Marouane Fellaini’s knockdown on his chest, swivelled and fired a superb left-foot volley past a bemused Ben Foster, who then saved well from Paul Pogba as United threatened to overrun the home side.

A fierce shot from Andre Gray on 65 minutes, following Abdoulaye Doucoure’s cut-back, ignited the second half but United held on.

Reuters

