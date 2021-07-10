US Shipping 1.5 Million J&J Vaccines To Nepal

The United States of America will send 1.5 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to Nepal on Friday. The shipments are part of the Biden administration’s pledge to share an initial batch of 80 million US-made vaccines globally, according to Reuters.

“We’re leading the world in a global vaccine strategy because it’s the right thing to do,” the news agency quoted a White House official as saying, “It’s the right thing morally, the right thing from a global public health perspective and right for our collective security and well-being.” The official also said that scientific teams and legal and regulatory authorities would work together to ensure prompt delivery of safe and effective vaccines to Nepal.

Along with Nepal, the US is also sending 500,000 doses of the Moderna Vaccine to Bhutan.