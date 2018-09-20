Juventus Show Usual Grit After Ronaldo Red Card

Juventus Show Usual Grit After Ronaldo Red Card

Sept. 20, 2018, 8:18 a.m.

Once again it proved impossible to keep Cristiano Ronaldo out of the Champions League spotlight as he made his debut in the competition for Juventus on Wednesday.

This time it was not the 33-year-old’s goalscoring exploits that stole the show, however, but the red card he received in the 29th minute against Valencia at the Mestalla.

It did not matter in the end as Juventus displayed customary grit to win their Group H opener 2-0 thanks to a couple of penalties tucked away either side of halftime by Miralem Pjanic.

Cristiano-Ronaldo-is-distraught.jpg

But the sight of the competition’s record goalscorer and five-times winner walking off with tears in his eyes will be the abiding memory of his first European night in Juve colours.

It looked a harsh decision as German referee Felix Brych reached for his red card after Ronaldo’s seemingly innocuous tangle with Valencia defender Jeison Murillo in the area as Juve launched an attack down the left.

Ronaldo, signed from Real Madrid for 100 million euros ($117 million) in July, had never been sent off in his previous 153 appearances in Europe’s blue riband tournament and even Valencia coach Marcelino appeared to sympathise with the Portuguese great as he walked off in a state of shock.

Felix-Brych-refereeing-the-match-was-quick-to-pull-out-his-red-card.jpg

While lesser teams might have crumbled, playing with 10 men for more than an hour showed just what Juventus are all about.

Having established a deserved lead, Massimiliano Allegri’s team, runners-up twice in the past four seasons, smothered Valencia’s attacks with their defensive blanket.

Ronaldo-and-his-team-mates-remonstrated.jpg

The three points never really looked in doubt.

“We were playing very well until Ronaldo’s sending off but we continued to play our football despite that blow and deservedly scored two goals,” Allegri said.

“Playing here is not easy because Valencia attack with this stadium supporting them for the first to the last minute.

“We all pulled together as a team when it was the moment to defend these three points.”

Even when Valencia were awarded a penalty in the fifth minute of stoppage time they could find no way through as Wojciech Sxczesny saved Daniel Parejo’s effort.

The-Juventus-superstar-wept-as-he-left-the-field-at-Mestalla-Stadium.jpg

“It probably didn’t change the result but I can tell you it did a lot for my ego,” the Pole said.

“At Juventus we feel a responsibility to win everything — not just the Champions League.”

Reuters

Messi The Champions League Hat-Trick King
Sep 19, 2018
Manchester United Set Up 2-1 Win Over Watford
Sep 16, 2018
Hurricane Florence Evacuations Expand, With 'Disaster At Doorstep'
Sep 13, 2018
Liberia President Makes Surprise Return Against Nigeria
Sep 12, 2018
Barca Humiliate Huesca, Betis Edge Seville Derby
Sep 03, 2018

More on Sports

India Thumped Pakistan By Eight Wickets By News Desk 5 hours, 49 minutes ago
Pogba Scores Two As Manchester United Ease To Win Over Young Boys By News Desk 5 hours, 57 minutes ago
Messi The Champions League Hat-Trick King By Reuters 1 day, 6 hours ago
Chelsea Star Watches Match At Fan's House By News Desk 2 days, 6 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo Relieved To Score First Goals At Juventus By News Desk 3 days, 5 hours ago
Manchester United Set Up 2-1 Win Over Watford By Reuters 4 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

North And South Korean Leaders Sign Joint Agreement On Denuclearisation By Newspapers Sep 20, 2018
4 Die After Drowning In Different Rivers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 20, 2018
13 Year Girl Raped In Rautahat By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 20, 2018
4 Killed And 2 Injured In Motorcycle Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 20, 2018
International Airport In Forests By Batu Uprety Sep 20, 2018
Decline Of Global Extreme Poverty Continues But Has Slowed: World Bank By News Desk Sep 20, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75