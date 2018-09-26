Thamel Cultural Street Festival From September 27

Thamel Cultural Street Festival From September 27

Sept. 26, 2018, 8:55 a.m.

Thamel, the tourist hub of Kathmandu, will witness first-of-its-kind cultural street festival from September 27, officials said.

Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation and Thamel Tourism Development Council have decided to organise the festival to mark the 39th World Tourism Day.

Organising a press conference here today, Council’s President Samir Gurung informed that the festival aims to promote Thamel, the centre of tourism industry in the country for more than four decades, as well as Nepal’s tourism.

President Gurung said, “The festival is expected to support the government’s Visit Nepal 2020 campaign which aims to attract more than 2 million tourists.”

Moreover, organisers are hopeful that various entertaining events such as cultural shows and processions, dance party, food festivals among others will add extra edge to the festival.

The festival would kick off at 4:00 pm from Tridevi Marga in Thamel. Several cultural events would be held in major thoroughfares inside Thamel until the wee hours, according to the organisers.

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Rabindra Adhikari along with VIPs residing and running businesses in Thamel area would partake in the festival and would circle Thamel on foot.

Source: Rastriya Samachar Samiti

