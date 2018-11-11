BFIN AND BIBM Signs Agreement for Sustainable Human Resources Development

Banking Finance and Insurance Institute of Nepal (BFIIN) & Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM), Dhaka, Bangladesh has signed an agreement for the sustainable development promotion of human resources of the Banking sector.

According to a press release, chairperson and managing director BFIIN Dr. Binod Atreya and Dr. Tofik Ahamad Chaudhari from Bangladesh inked the agreement on behalf of their institutions.

The agreement was done for the sustainable development and promotion of Human resource of the banking industry of Nepal via organizing certified educational programs related to human resource development, conducting seminars, workshops and research as well as consoling related to Financial institutions.