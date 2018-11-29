Global IME Bank And Nepal Cancer Hospital And Research Center Signs Agreement

Global IME Bank Limited and Nepal Cancer Hospital and Research Center Pvt. Ltd signed an agreement. Under this agreement, depositors of Global IME Bank will receive concessional treatment facility in the hospital.

According to a press release, the bank said that it signed the agreement with hospital to offer its depositors concessional treatment facilities in Nepal.

Department of Card Sales, Distribution and Promotion head Rabindra Dhakal and Executive chair of the Hospital Sudip Shrestha has signed an agreement on behalf of respective institutions.

Along with banking service, the bank has been offering various services to its depositors coordinating with different organizations.