Global IME Bank opens its 133 branch office in Attariya of Godavari Municipality 2 of Kailali District. According to a press release issued by Global IME Bank, the branch office will provide banking services to the resident of the Godavari and surrounding areas.

Global IME Bank has been providing banking services to the people of Nepal through 133 branches,141 aTM,6 extension counters, 15 revenue counters and 110 branch-less banking.