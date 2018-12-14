NIBL Ace Capital Concludes The Allotment Of IPO Of Chautari Laghubitta Bittiya Sanstha Limited

Dec. 14, 2018, 3:22 p.m.

NIBL Ace Capital, the issue manager for the IPO issuance of Chautari Laghubitta Bittiya Sanstha Limited, has successfully concluded the allotment of 6,00,000 shares. The allotment was held at the premises of NIBL Ace Capital in Lazimpat, Kathmandu on December 14, 2018.

Out of 600,000 kitta, 9,300 kitta has been allotted to employee of Chautari Laghubitta Bittiya Sanstha Limited, 30,000 kitta has been allotted to mutual fund and 5,60,700 kitta has been allotted for general public through lottery.

The company had issued 600,000 unit shares from Poush 19, 2075 to Poush 23, 2075 in which 2,73,192 applicants had applied for 17,153,770 units making the issue to be oversubscribed by 30.59 times.

After the IPO issuance the company have reached the paid-up capital of Rs. 18.60 crore from 12.60 crore.

