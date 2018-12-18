Minister Baskota Opens Global IME Branch In Bethan

Minister Baskota Opens Global IME Branch In Bethan

Dec. 18, 2018, 11:03 a.m.

Minister for Communication and Information Technology Gokul Prasad Baskota inaugurated Global Bank’s branch office in Bethankcho9wk of Kavre District. Established to provide banking service to the residence of Bethan, Global IME Bank’s branch will connect people of this village to the rest of the country.

Minister Baskota thanks Global IME Bank for providing banking service in the village. Chairman of the bank, Chandra Prasad Dhakal said that the bank is providing services to the remote parts of the country. He said that the Global IME Bank is providing services directing poor and marginalized communities.

This is 133 branches of Global IME Bank. During the inaugural program, locally elected representatives and large number of local people were also present.

