Global IME Bank Ltd Opens Two Branchless Banking

Global IME Bank Ltd Opens Two Branchless Banking

Dec. 21, 2018, 3:24 p.m.

Global IME Bank Ltd has added two branchless banking services. Two recently opened branchless aimed to provide service in Ramghat of Bheri Ganga Municipaltiy 11 of Sukhet and Baniyabhar of Baijnath Rural Municipality 5 of Banke Districts.

They are 111 and 112 branchless offices of Global IME Bank Ltd. The branchless banking services were opened in presence of local elected representative. The branchless will provide all kind of banking service to local residence including to pay Dish Home/ CDMA and UTL.

According to a press release issued by Global IME Bank, these branches will provide services to people living in the remote parts of Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Four Dies And Three Injures In Four Separate Accidents
Dec 21, 2018
Global IME Bank Ltd and Doha Bank Ink Agreement
Dec 21, 2018
Qatar Airways Launches Flight To Da Nang Vietnamese City
Dec 21, 2018
Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Ushers In the Christmas Celebration With A Tree Lightening Ceremony
Dec 21, 2018
"Peace Corps Supporting Nepal" Scott Skinner
Dec 21, 2018

More on Economy

Global IME Bank Ltd and Doha Bank Ink Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 12 minutes ago
NIBL Ace Capital To Issue IPO Shares Of Liberty Energy Company Limited By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 10 hours ago
Minister Baskota Opens Global IME Branch In Bethan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
NIBL Ace Capital To Issue IPO of Adhikhola Microfinance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
Nepal’s Indian Note Ban Move Hits Indian Tourists Flow By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
Nepal Bans Indian Currency Likely To Affect Arrival Of Indian Tourists By News Desk 5 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Nepali Cricketer Lamichhane Has A Good Start By News Desk Dec 21, 2018
Four Dies And Three Injures In Four Separate Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 21, 2018
Qatar Airways Launches Flight To Da Nang Vietnamese City By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 21, 2018
Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Ushers In the Christmas Celebration With A Tree Lightening Ceremony By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 21, 2018
"Peace Corps Supporting Nepal" Scott Skinner By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 21, 2018
Zero Movie Review: Preposterous Drivel By News Desk Dec 21, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.07, November 02, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75