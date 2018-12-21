Global IME Bank Ltd Opens Two Branchless Banking

Global IME Bank Ltd has added two branchless banking services. Two recently opened branchless aimed to provide service in Ramghat of Bheri Ganga Municipaltiy 11 of Sukhet and Baniyabhar of Baijnath Rural Municipality 5 of Banke Districts.

They are 111 and 112 branchless offices of Global IME Bank Ltd. The branchless banking services were opened in presence of local elected representative. The branchless will provide all kind of banking service to local residence including to pay Dish Home/ CDMA and UTL.

According to a press release issued by Global IME Bank, these branches will provide services to people living in the remote parts of Nepal.