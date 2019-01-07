Messi, Suarez Score As Barcelona Increase La Liga Lead To Five Points

Jan. 7, 2019, 9:16 a.m.

Barcelona increased their lead atop La Liga with a 2-1 victory at Getafe on Sunday.

Lionel Messi scored his 399th La Liga goal and Luis Suarez netted with a stunning volley as Barcelona moved five points clear at the top of the table with victory at Getafe

First-half goals from Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez put the Blaugrana in front before Jaime Mata pulled one back for the hosts just before the half.

Getafe-1-2-Barcelona-3.jpg

Messi opened the scoring after 20 minutes when, after running onto a deflected through ball, he collected his own rebound and slotted into an empty net from close range.

Suarez then added Barca's second 19 minutes later with a sensational volley from distance after an initial shot was deflected high into the air.

Getafe-1-2-Barcelona.jpg

Mata gave Getafe some hope two minutes before the break, firing in Angel Rodriguez's pass from close range. But the hosts would get no closer, despite Mata missing an open goal in the second half.

The win gives first-placed Barca 40 points from 18 matches. Getafe remain in seventh with 25.

Reuters

