Global IME Bank Ltd and ECAN Sign Agreement

Global IME Bank Ltd and ECAN Sign Agreement

Jan. 17, 2019, 12:55 p.m.

Global IME Bank Ltd. and Education Consultancy Association of Nepal (ECAN) signed an agreement on which ECAN chooses Global IME Bank Ltd as its official bank.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Global IME Bank Ltd Mahesh Sharma Dhakal and chairperson ECAN Bishnuhari Pandey signed the agreement. As per the agreement, Global Bank Ltd, under the recommendation of ECAN affiliated education consultancies, will decide the matter of loan sought by Nepali students to go abroad for study. The bank will decide on three working day.

With its aim to provide banking service and access to across Nepal, Global IME Bank Ltd has been providing service through its 133 branches, 142 ATMs, 7 Extension counters, 15 Revenue Counters and 117 branchless banking. It has also 3 representatives in foreign countries.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Chinese Ambassador Yanqi Pays A Courtesy Call To COAS General Thapa
Jan 17, 2019
Jackets Help Children Fight the Winter Cold in Jiri
Jan 17, 2019
House Committee Clears Dhakal and Adhikary's Nominations For Ambassadors To Thailand and France
Jan 17, 2019
North Korean Ambassador To Nepal Requested Home Minister Badal To Provide Nepalese Visa Easily To His Country's Citizens
Jan 17, 2019
"The Contested ‘Idea of India’ and Challenges Ahead for the World’s Largest Democracy"
Jan 17, 2019

More on Economy

Kumari Bank Ltd. And Small World Financial Services Group Limited Sign Remittance Service Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 37 minutes ago
NIBL Opens Provincial Offices In All Seven Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
Global IME Bank Announces 16 Percent Bonus Share By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
NIBL Announces 40 Percent Dividend By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
FDI ENVIRONMENT Not Friendly By Keshab Poudel 5 days, 12 hours ago
Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono Courtesy Calls On President By News Desk 1 week ago

The Latest

Chinese Ambassador Yanqi Pays A Courtesy Call To COAS General Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 17, 2019
Jackets Help Children Fight the Winter Cold in Jiri By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 17, 2019
House Committee Clears Dhakal and Adhikary's Nominations For Ambassadors To Thailand and France By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 17, 2019
Wide Body Procurement Fiasco! A Storm Over A Tea Cup? By News Desk Jan 17, 2019
North Korean Ambassador To Nepal Requested Home Minister Badal To Provide Nepalese Visa Easily To His Country's Citizens By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 17, 2019
"The Contested ‘Idea of India’ and Challenges Ahead for the World’s Largest Democracy" By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 17, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75