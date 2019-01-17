Global IME Bank Ltd and ECAN Sign Agreement

Global IME Bank Ltd. and Education Consultancy Association of Nepal (ECAN) signed an agreement on which ECAN chooses Global IME Bank Ltd as its official bank.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Global IME Bank Ltd Mahesh Sharma Dhakal and chairperson ECAN Bishnuhari Pandey signed the agreement. As per the agreement, Global Bank Ltd, under the recommendation of ECAN affiliated education consultancies, will decide the matter of loan sought by Nepali students to go abroad for study. The bank will decide on three working day.

With its aim to provide banking service and access to across Nepal, Global IME Bank Ltd has been providing service through its 133 branches, 142 ATMs, 7 Extension counters, 15 Revenue Counters and 117 branchless banking. It has also 3 representatives in foreign countries.