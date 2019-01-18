60 Seconds International Film Festival Calls For Entries From Nepali film Enthusiasts

60 Seconds International Film Festival (60SIFF) 2019 has called for entries from interested Nepali film enthusiasts. This is the 6th edition of the film festival organized every year. 60SIFF provides a platform for all young talented filmmakers to showcase their 1-minute-long films to live audiences all over the world. Its mission is to empower the youth by nurturing a positive learning experience, Improve the understanding of deep-rooted issues and enable freedom of expression by providing a platform that promulgates views of masses.

60SIFF seeks to bridge the gap between cultures and create strong global ties among aesthetically driven individuals, encouraging filmmakers to step up and ‘film’ their thoughts in 60 seconds on any of the given categories and with any facility, the most important element being talents of filmmakers.

This time 60SIFF has come up with the aim of encouraging filmmakers to showcase their talent with leaving the theme opened for all great filmmakers to express their talent within 60 seconds films only.

Ms. Faija Parween, Founder of Open Space Network which is the country partner of 60SIFF in Nepal shared, “This year the festival is excited to announce the theme is an open-theme where the filmmakers can submit their films not centered around one topic or a particular theme, giving all creative and amazing filmmakers the chance to showcase their talents. This opportunity cannot be missed by Nepali film enthusiasts.” She hopes that this short film competition will interest even more young people in filmmaking and socio-political issues.

Entries in any of these 9 genres can be submitted for the film festival.

Comedy

Tell your story in a comedianic expression keeping your main emphasis on humor, make your audience laugh through amazing amusement.

Action

Ready, Steady, Action! Go beyond the normal and tell your story in a thrilled movement that catches breaths.

Fiction

Fly with your imagination to its limits and express your fictionalized story, whether it’s an event or narrative, convince your audience that the unfolding fiction can for a moment be real.

Animation

Drawings, paintings, or illustrations can be one power of expression give your story the illusion of movement and let your colors expand.

Art and Culture

If your story aims to show the artistic and cultural aspect of any particular place, experiencing the culture and the artistic atmospheres, from food, traditions or folkways, all you have to do is roll your camera and send it to us.

VR

Submit your three-dimensional image or environment film filled with amazement that can be seemingly interacted.

Drama

Love the Drama? Make us cry, love and dream though expressing your story, show us human beings at their best, their worst, and everything in-between.

Social

Do you want to speak for your rights? Someone’s else rights? Do you want to uncover the cruelty of life for someone? To discuss a social issue of any type? Let your camera speak and rise the silent voices for a better change.

Vlogs

Interested filmmakers can submit their 60-seconds-long films at www.60siff.com. All the entries must be submitted by 15 February 2019.

About 60SIFF

The 60 Second Film Festival (60SIFF) is a “Super Short” film festival, presenting films with a duration of 60 seconds or less. 60SIFF promotes storytelling through the use of powerful visuals and the exchange of ideas through a purposeful platform that serves as a medium to conduct discourse sessions amongst masses.

60 Second Intl. Film Festival has been a celebrated initiative and has had the opportunities to conduct screenings across Pakistan, and internationally at Open Space Network in Nepal, Delhi International Film Festival in India, AIESEC Blida in Algeria, the USIP headquarters in Washington DC and Harvard University in Boston, USA amongst several other locations.

60SIFF works with the drive to empower the youth by nurturing a positive learning experience, Improve the understanding of deep-rooted issues and enable freedom of expression by providing a platform that promulgates views of masses.