COP29 Kicks Off Today: Nepal Presenting Glaring Examples Of Climate Change Induced Risks

A flash flood with mudslide had struck Thame village in Khumbu Pasang Lhamu Rural Municipality of Solukhumbu district on last August 16.

The inhabitants of the area did not imagine the occurrence of such a flash flood. In no time, the erratic climatic event of flood turned the Thame village into a deserted land.

The sudden event is still like a dream for Chairperson of Khumbu Pasang Lyamu rural municipality, Tasi Lhamu Sherpa. "We are vulnerable to climate induced risks", he said, adding, "People here are still worried about the day they will be hit by avalanches".

The disaster triggered by incessant rainfall in most places, including the Kathmandu Valley, on September 26. 27 and 28 is still haunting many. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) data, 250 people lost their lives in the last three days.

As many as 18 people went missing and at least 178 people were injured. Around 6,000 private houses were damaged, according to the NDRRMA data. The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development said the paddy produce will go down due to heavy rains during the ready-to-harvest time.

The unseasonal floods, according to the Ministry statistics, had destroyed paddy worth over Rs 8 billion three years ago as well. Additionally, the Melamchi Drinking Water Development Committee claimed that the flooding occurred in the Melamchi and Indrawati Rivers in Sindhupalchowk in less than a week after the onset of monsoon three years ago had caused big damage to the project.

As its consequence, preparations are being made to shift the 'Herdbox' of Melamchi to another location. After a prolonged wait for nearly three decades, the Kathmandu denizens' long-cherished dream of accessing Melamchi drinking water was shattered by the flood.

Due to the disaster effects, the project had to be closed in the rainy season and was brought into operation only in the winter.

This year alone, 495 people have lost their lives, 66 have gone missing and 522 have been injured due to monsoon-related disasters, the NDRRMA source said.

There are several other explicit incidents of such risks created by climate change. The 29th Conference (COP29) of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) has begun in Baku, Azerbaijan, today. The COP will continue till November 22.

Nepal's Head of State Ramchandra Paudel has left for Baku on Sunday leading a delegation to participate in the global climate summit. He is raising the voice for the protection of the mountains and the earth in the COP this time.

According to the President's Secretariat, he is scheduled to emphatically present the issue of earth and mountain security before the heads of state and high-ranking officials of more than 192 countries on the occasion. The President, as shared, is citing glaring examples of increased risks due to the effects of climate change.

Chief of the Climate Change Management Division under the Ministry of Forest and Environment, Dr Sindhu Prasad Dhungana, said that various examples of disaster-related events, including the Thame glacial outburst caused by climate-related conditions would be presented in the COP. "Citing these examples, we will advocate for access to finance for the loss and damage of the climate damage", he added.

In the conference, according to him, the agenda of easy access to international climate finance, capacity development and technology would be significantly raised for implementing the government's second Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) and National Adaptation Plan (NAP).

Due to climate-related conditions, the damage has increased a lot, he said, adding, "We will have to face disastrous events due to the melting of our mountains; we have to face the problem of snow and landslide. So, we will demand adequate finance from the countries that play a major role in causing climate change".

Director General of the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, Kamal Raj Joshi, said 47 big glacial lakes are at risk of outburst and the country will suffer economic losses worth billions of rupees and human losses if these glacial lakes burst. The agenda of imminent risks caused by condition should also be raised in the conference, he stressed.

"Twenty-five of the most vulnerable glacial lakes are in China. There are 21 in Nepal and one in India," he said, adding that investment should be increased to reduce the risks of these glacial lakes".

Climate expert Manjeet Dhakal also said that the burning examples of climate-related risks and vulnerabilities would further help in implementing the agenda that Nepal will keep in the COP.

New Asian Development Bank (ADB) research has shown that the impact of climate change could reduce GDP in developing Asia and the Pacific Region by 17 percent by 2070. A study by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) noted that the impact of climate change in the Hindu Kush Himalayan region is three times greater than the global average.

According to ICIMOD, between 2011 and 2020, glacier melting increased by 65 percent compared to before. Developing countries, including Nepal, are preparing to put pressure on the global community to reduce the impact of climate change in mountainous areas and reduce other climate-related risks.

In the COP29. Nepali delegates are giving high priority to the six main agendas of the government to reduce climate risk and for the overall interest of the country.

According to the Ministry of Forest and Environment, six thematic working papers have been prepared on climate finance, climate-induced loss and damage, carbon trade, emission measurement, mountain agenda, technology and capacity building, climate change adaptation and inclusion.

Joint-Secretary at the Ministry, Dr Buddhi Poudel, said, "We have prepared Nepal's national status paper, including the agendas related to climate adaptation, climate finance, agriculture and food systems, health and climate change, energy transition and efficiency, water and climate related actions, nature for climate, among others.

Preparations are underway to pile pressure for the effective implementation of the Climate Loss and Damage Fund established at COP-28 in Dubai, UAE last year, it is shared. (RSS)