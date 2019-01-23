CNI To Hold Nepal Entrepreneurship Summit 2019 In February

Confederation of Nepalese Industries to hold Nepal Entrepreneurship Summit 2019 on 14th February with support from Ministry of Industry Trade and Commerce and Ministry of Finance.

Nepal Government, CNI and Bishal Media Group are going to be organizer. President of CNI Hari Bhakta Sharma said that the summit will encourage Nepalese youth to involve in productivity.

He said that the theme of the summit is Federal Nepal: Opportunities for Investment and Growth. During the Summit, there will be Startup] Showcase, Networking Activities, Working session on the Entrepreneurship Aspects, Talks by startups and Venture Capitalists.