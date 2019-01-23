CNI To Hold Nepal Entrepreneurship Summit 2019 In February

CNI To Hold Nepal Entrepreneurship Summit 2019 In February

Jan. 23, 2019, 8:25 p.m.

Confederation of Nepalese Industries to hold Nepal Entrepreneurship Summit 2019 on 14th February with support from Ministry of Industry Trade and Commerce and Ministry of Finance.

Nepal Government, CNI and Bishal Media Group are going to be organizer. President of CNI Hari Bhakta Sharma said that the summit will encourage Nepalese youth to involve in productivity.

He said that the theme of the summit is Federal Nepal: Opportunities for Investment and Growth. During the Summit, there will be Startup] Showcase, Networking Activities, Working session on the Entrepreneurship Aspects, Talks by startups and Venture Capitalists.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

“If NEA Cannot Construct Transmission Tower On Naked Mountain, Where Can NEA Construct Transmission?” Kul Man Ghising
Jan 23, 2019
Rain And Snowfall Will Likely To Occur In Some Parts Of Nepal
Jan 23, 2019
An Earthquake Of 4.5 Magnitude Shakes Nepal
Jan 23, 2019
Nepal Has Enabling Environment For Socio-Economic Development: PM Oli
Jan 23, 2019
Israeli Ambassador Omer Meets Home Minister Thapa
Jan 22, 2019

More on Economy

Global IME Bank Ltd Chirau National Hospital Sign Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Nepalese And Indian Youth Can Serve As Catayst For Prosperity By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 11 hours ago
Everest Bank and Punjab National Bank Sign MoU To Facilitate Nepal Domicile Indian Gorkha Soldiers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 4 hours ago
NEA's MD Kul Man Ghising Received Reward By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 11 hours ago
Kumari Bank Ltd. And Small World Financial Services Group Limited Sign Remittance Service Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 12 hours ago
Global IME Bank Ltd and ECAN Sign Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 12 hours ago

The Latest

“If NEA Cannot Construct Transmission Tower On Naked Mountain, Where Can NEA Construct Transmission?” Kul Man Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 23, 2019
Nepali Boy Pritam Acharaya Singing Saregama Pa Little Champ 2019 By News Desk Jan 23, 2019
Rain And Snowfall Will Likely To Occur In Some Parts Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 23, 2019
An Earthquake Of 4.5 Magnitude Shakes Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 23, 2019
Nepal Has Enabling Environment For Socio-Economic Development: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 23, 2019
Israeli Ambassador Omer Meets Home Minister Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 22, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75