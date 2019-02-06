WWF-Nepal and Nabil Bank Ltd Sign Agreement On Promotion of Green Enterprises

WWF Nepal and Nabil Bank Ltd. enter into a landmark partnership to promote Green Enterprises

Feb. 6, 2019, 3:57 p.m.

Dr. Ghana S. Gurung, Country Representative-WWF Nepal and Anil Shah, Chief Executive Officer-Nabil Bank signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the WWF Nepal Office in Baluwatar.

The objective of the association is to explore different avenues and work together in driving and influencing sustainable business practices while carrying out awareness of environmental and conservation issues. Additionally, both the parties will work together in identifying and encouraging Green entrepreneurs by providing market linkages and financial assistance as agreed upon in the MoU.

Speaking at the event, Anil Shah, CEO-Nabil Bank said, “Nabil Bank has initiated a Greenovation initiative with an aim to foster and facilitate innovative ideas of Nepali youth towards building sustainable businesses that add value to our environment. We look forward to working with WWF Nepal in identifying and incubating such projects so that they can be implemented in a manner that makes our Nepal a little bit greener, one step at a time.”

“As an organization focused on conservation, we want our actions to continue building the foundation for a sustainable Nepal, and one of the ways we can do so is by fostering such partnerships with the private sector and tapping into green and sustainable solutions,” stated Dr. Ghana S. Gurung, Country Representative of WWF Nepal.

In a bid to promote sustainable business practices and green entrepreneurship, Nabil Bank Ltd. and WWF Nepal entered into a maiden landmark five-year partnership today.

WWF Nepal and Nabil Bank Team at the MoU signing ceremony.JPG

This partnership supports WWF Nepal’s Generation Green Campaign that seeks to provide young people with greater engagement opportunities in conservation and sustainable development.

The idea is to dovetail the domain knowledge of WWF in maintaining and building sustainable environments in Nepal and Nabil Bank’s capabilities in supporting sustainable initiatives so as to work together to build a Greener Nepal.

The MoU formalizes the use of knowledge, resources and networks of both organizations efficiently and effectively to undertake development and environment conservation programs. Furthermore, this association intends to take advantage of the complementary institutional capabilities of the respective organizations in the development and implementation of separate and joint programs.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Good Education Ensures A Better Future: Ambassador Benny Omer
Feb 06, 2019
NEA Reduces Electricity Loss To 15.45 Percent In Five Months
Feb 06, 2019
British Major General Capps Pays A Courtesy Call
Feb 06, 2019
Nepal Tourism Promotion Summit Held In Chennai
Feb 06, 2019
Nepal-India Trade Treaty Needs Revisions: Dr. Pandey
Feb 06, 2019

More on Economy

Nepal-India Trade Treaty Needs Revisions: Dr. Pandey By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 23 minutes ago
Mayor And Ward Chairs Found Guilty In Electricity Theft In Rautahat By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
World Bank Provides Fund To Nepal Scaling Up Renewable Energy Options By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days ago
Skyworth Award Winning AI TV in CAN Infotech 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days ago
Everest Bank Supports Zonta Club Of Kathmandu Under CSR By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Coca-Cola & Momo’s Makes Priyanka And Ayushman Patch Up By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Good Education Ensures A Better Future: Ambassador Benny Omer By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 06, 2019
NEA Reduces Electricity Loss To 15.45 Percent In Five Months By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 06, 2019
British Major General Capps Pays A Courtesy Call By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 06, 2019
Nepal Tourism Promotion Summit Held In Chennai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 06, 2019
CAPA Summit Begins In Doha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 06, 2019
Five Die And Six Injure In Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 06, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75