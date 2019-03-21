Priyanka And Ayushman Draw A Crowd At Mo:moutsav Visit

March 21, 2019, 8:50 p.m.

Coca-Cola Mo:moutsav is a popular annual festival organized by Coca-Cola in Nepal to begin the new year with refreshing Coca-Cola and Nepalese most loved food Mo:mo.

This is the fourth edition of Mo:moutsav with theme “Coke Ra Mo:mo Perfect Jodi” which is running in various outlets and eateries of Kathmandu Valley and all over the country.

As Priyanka and Ayushman is one of the perfect Jodi visiting to complete another perfect Jodi Coke and Mo:mo. Priyanka Karki and Ayushman Deshraj Joshi visited today at Dalle and Pepe Pizza Outlets of Kathmandu valley taking the festival vibes all around, enjoying different varieties of Mo:mo with Coca-Cola.

Priyanka Karki and Ayushman visited Dalle Resturants of Kamaladi, Labim Mall and Jawalakhel and Pepe Pizza of Balaju, Maharagunj, Anamnagar and Tripureshwor outlets on 18th of March meeting all the Coca-Cola and Mo:mo lover fans and outlet owners, livening up the outlet for the day. Priyanka and Ayushman draw a crowd who gathered to enhance the experience of Coca-Cola and Mo:mo together at various outlets. Patrons found enjoying the Coca-Cola and Mo:mo combos got golden chance to meet their favorite celebrity, interact with them and capture a memory.

Priyanka Karki said, “I have been a part of Coca-Cola Mo:moutsav for 3 consecutive years and it is indeed an absolute honor to be part of it. This campaign gives me chances to enjoy the taste credentials- Mo:mos with refreshing Coca-Cola. I would like to thank Coca-Cola in Nepal for bringing such a campaign to celebrate our most loved food Mo:mo and favorite drink Coca-Cola as a global festival and share a Coke and Mo:mos with the fans. I will be visiting more outlets and hope to see all the Coca-Cola and Mo:mo lovers over there.”

