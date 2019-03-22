Himalayan Bank To Issue Rs 3 Billion Worth Bond

March 22, 2019, 3:46 p.m.

Himalayan Bank Ltd. has appointed Laxmi Capital Market Ltd. as an issue manager for issuing its 30 lakh units “Himalayan Bank Limited Bond 2083” that amounts to Rs 3 arba. The MoU regarding the same was signed between CEO of HBL Ashok SJB Rana and CEO of the Laxmi Capital Market Ltd. Rajiv Sapkota amid a program.

The bank which plans to issue 40% of debenture i.e. Rs 1.20 arba to general investors and remaining Rs 1.80 arba worth debentures to the big and institutional investors will float its debenture for the investors after receiving permission from SEBON.

The bank plans to provide 10% interest to the investment semi-annually for the 7 years after which the debenture shall mature.

