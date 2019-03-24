Pritam Acharya Maintains His Performance In Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs 23rd March Edition

Nepali boy Pritam Acharya continued to maintain his previous levels of quality in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs 23rd March 2019 Episode 12. From the beginning Acharya has shown his confidence in the program.

Jury also hailed his last night’s performance acknowledging his improvement and progress in signing in the competition. He took parts in group sing Tera Teraanam. Pritam secured 100 out of hundred in Kumar Sanu’s song.