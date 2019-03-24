Pritam Acharya Maintains His Performance In Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs 23rd March Edition

Pritam Acharya Maintains His Performance In Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs 23rd March Edition

March 24, 2019, 7:58 a.m.

Nepali boy Pritam Acharya continued to maintain his previous levels of quality in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs 23rd March 2019 Episode 12. From the beginning Acharya has shown his confidence in the program.

Jury also hailed his last night’s performance acknowledging his improvement and progress in signing in the competition. He took parts in group sing Tera Teraanam. Pritam secured 100 out of hundred in Kumar Sanu’s song.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Minister Pun Directed Project Officials To Complete Upper Tamakosi By November
Mar 23, 2019
Minister Baskota Urges Media Not To Publish News Eulogizing Biplab’s Violence
Mar 23, 2019
Embassy Of Pakistan Kathmandu Celebrates 79th National Day Of Pakistan
Mar 23, 2019
PM Modi And Amit Shah To Contest From Varanasi and Gandhinagar, Bhagat Singh Koshiyari Out Of Race
Mar 23, 2019
Photo.circle Call For Participation In Imperfect Solidarities
Mar 23, 2019

More on Entertainment

Nepali Singer Tika Prasai Breaks New Record In YouTube By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Kesari Movie Review: Akshay Kumar Delivers The Goods By News Desk 2 days ago
Priyanka And Ayushman Draw A Crowd At Mo:moutsav Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 12 hours ago
Pritam Acharya from Nepal and Mohammad Faiz from India Show Best Performance In Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 16th March By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Alia Bhatt Celebrates Her 26th Birthday By News Desk 1 week, 1 day ago
Pakistan's Bollywood Ban May Backfire By News Desk 1 week, 3 days ago

The Latest

Nepal Research Bhavan Opens In Patan By Sabine Pretsch Mar 24, 2019
Minister Pun Directed Project Officials To Complete Upper Tamakosi By November By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 23, 2019
Minister Baskota Urges Media Not To Publish News Eulogizing Biplab’s Violence By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 23, 2019
Embassy Of Pakistan Kathmandu Celebrates 79th National Day Of Pakistan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 23, 2019
Muller Submits Report: The Political Battle Continues By News Desk Mar 23, 2019
PM Modi And Amit Shah To Contest From Varanasi and Gandhinagar, Bhagat Singh Koshiyari Out Of Race By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 23, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75