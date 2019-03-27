EBL Ties Up With Nepal National Hospital

EBL Ties Up With Nepal National Hospital

March 27, 2019, 9:25 p.m.

Everest Bank Limited has tied up with Nepal National Hospital for providing discounts/special packages to Everest bank’s customers. Nepal National Hospital located at Kalanki is a multi specialty hospital dedicated to quality service, currently serving with 100 beds.

As per the MOU signed the customers will get discount of 10% - 15% on various services. The Everest Bank customers if shows their ATM or Credit Card will get the discount as per the agreement. Everest Bank has always focused on customer’s benefit & satisfaction with its theme ‘Service with Smile’.

EBL presently has Customer Base of over 10 Lacs, one of the highest in the industry. Further, the Bank recently adjudged as best rated bank among commercial banks under CAMELS rating. Presently the Bank is rendering professionalized & efficient banking services through its widest domestic network of 92 branches, 28 Revenue Collection Counters, 116 ATMs and also through its widest global network.

