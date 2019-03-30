Pritam Acharya Scored 96.76 In Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 30th March

Pritam Acharya Scored 96.76 In Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 30th March

March 30, 2019, 9:58 p.m.

Pritam Acharya from Nepal continues to stand in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 30th March. He has been there for last three month contesting at the program. He secured 96.76 points today in the context.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs, is a sub-series of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, it is a singing competition television series, which airs on Zee TV. Young children participate in this show and are judged on the basis of their voice quality, singing talent and versatility in their performance. The episodes will air on ever Saturday and Sunday.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Bar Association Elections 2019 Voting Close For Electing New Leadership
Mar 30, 2019
ADB VP Attends Investment Summit in Nepal, Reaffirms Development Support
Mar 30, 2019
Nepal Commits To Contribute Up To 10000 Troops In UN: DPM Pokhrel
Mar 30, 2019
Generally Cloudy In Western, Central Eastern Nepal Wit Brief Rain Or Thundershowers
Mar 30, 2019
Universal Coverage Of Electricity In Nepal By 2030: Minister Pun
Mar 29, 2019

More on Entertainment

Durga Humagain's Song And Video Released By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 10 hours ago
Pritam Acharya Maintains His Performance In Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs 23rd March Edition By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 17 hours ago
Nepali Singer Tika Prasai Breaks New Record In YouTube By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Kesari Movie Review: Akshay Kumar Delivers The Goods By News Desk 1 week, 1 day ago
Priyanka And Ayushman Draw A Crowd At Mo:moutsav Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
Pritam Acharya from Nepal and Mohammad Faiz from India Show Best Performance In Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 16th March By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago

The Latest

Nepal Investment Summit Concludes With 17 Investors Sign Letter Of Intent By News Desk Mar 30, 2019
TIA To Close 10 PM To 8 AM Daily From April 1 By Newspapers Mar 30, 2019
Climate Change Policy Draft Building on Learning By Batu Uprety Mar 30, 2019
Nepal Bar Association Elections 2019 Voting Close For Electing New Leadership By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 30, 2019
ADB VP Attends Investment Summit in Nepal, Reaffirms Development Support By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 30, 2019
EMPEROR AKIHITO Connected To Nepal By Keshab Poudel Mar 30, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75