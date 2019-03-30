Pritam Acharya Scored 96.76 In Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 30th March

Pritam Acharya from Nepal continues to stand in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 30th March. He has been there for last three month contesting at the program. He secured 96.76 points today in the context.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs, is a sub-series of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, it is a singing competition television series, which airs on Zee TV. Young children participate in this show and are judged on the basis of their voice quality, singing talent and versatility in their performance. The episodes will air on ever Saturday and Sunday.