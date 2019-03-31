Nepal Is Safe And Secure Place For Investment: Binod Chaudhary

Nepal Is Safe And Secure Place For Investment: Binod Chaudhary

March 31, 2019, 1:49 p.m.

Industrialist and chairperson of Chaudhary Group (CG) Binod Chaudhary has urged foreign investors not to miss opportunities to invest in Nepal. He said that security and trust is only reason to make Nepal as a headquarter of his group.

"The time has come for now to disseminate different message to the world," said Chaudhary, Member of Parliament and chairperson of Chaudhary Group. He expressed his special regards to those who come to work with him. We are experiencing that sky power is lucky because it is a big thing to collaborate with private sector. Nepal is capable to guarantee the investment in Nepal."

Nirvana inks agreement.jpg

At the end of summit, Chaudhary Group signed four joint venture agreements with different groups. Managing Director of CG Nirvana Chaudhary inked the agreement.

The agreed upon projects include a joint venture agreement on development of a multi-model logistic park between CG and Sharaf Group, JV Agreement to develop 600-megawatt utility-scale solar photo-voltaic Project between CG and Sky power, JV agreement between CG and Rurkcell for 5G mobile network service, solar photo-voltaic energy between Chief Ministers' Office of Province 2 and CG Infrastructure Ltd.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Six Killed And 4 Injured In A Jeep Accident Okhaldhunga
Mar 31, 2019
Province 2 Chief Minister Raut Demands Sacking Of Minister Of Education Pokharel
Mar 31, 2019
Afghanistan Floods Kill 35, Situation Worsen Further
Mar 31, 2019
DPM Pokhrel Expressed Commitments For UN Peacekeeping
Mar 31, 2019
'Pitch up, Pitch Up': Final Moments Of Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max jet Before Crash
Mar 31, 2019

More on Economy

Nepal Investment Summit Concludes With 17 Investors Sign Letter Of Intent By News Desk 17 hours, 8 minutes ago
ADB VP Attends Investment Summit in Nepal, Reaffirms Development Support By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 54 minutes ago
PHDCCI Delegation Meets Nepal Chamber And Commerce Leaders By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
High-Level World Bank Group Delegation Heads for Nepal Investment Summit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 18 hours ago
Holding Investment Summit Is Not Enough To Lure FDI: Dr. Ram Sharan Mahat By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
EBL Ties Up With Nepal National Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 16 hours ago

The Latest

BRITISH COUNCIL Sixty Years In Nepal By A Correspondent Mar 31, 2019
Six Killed And 4 Injured In A Jeep Accident Okhaldhunga By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 31, 2019
EU Supports A Project In Bungmati For Sustinable Tourism And Green Growth By News Desk Mar 31, 2019
TRISHULI 3 A At Final Stage By A Correspondent Mar 31, 2019
Province 2 Chief Minister Raut Demands Sacking Of Minister Of Education Pokharel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 31, 2019
Afghanistan Floods Kill 35, Situation Worsen Further By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 31, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75