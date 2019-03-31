Nepal Is Safe And Secure Place For Investment: Binod Chaudhary

Industrialist and chairperson of Chaudhary Group (CG) Binod Chaudhary has urged foreign investors not to miss opportunities to invest in Nepal. He said that security and trust is only reason to make Nepal as a headquarter of his group.

"The time has come for now to disseminate different message to the world," said Chaudhary, Member of Parliament and chairperson of Chaudhary Group. He expressed his special regards to those who come to work with him. We are experiencing that sky power is lucky because it is a big thing to collaborate with private sector. Nepal is capable to guarantee the investment in Nepal."

At the end of summit, Chaudhary Group signed four joint venture agreements with different groups. Managing Director of CG Nirvana Chaudhary inked the agreement.

Addressing the Closing Session of ‘Investment Summit Nepal, 2019’. [3] pic.twitter.com/MjwMLCjq3T — Binod Chaudhary (@BinodKChaudhary) March 30, 2019

The agreed upon projects include a joint venture agreement on development of a multi-model logistic park between CG and Sharaf Group, JV Agreement to develop 600-megawatt utility-scale solar photo-voltaic Project between CG and Sky power, JV agreement between CG and Rurkcell for 5G mobile network service, solar photo-voltaic energy between Chief Ministers' Office of Province 2 and CG Infrastructure Ltd.