Chennai Super Kings Beat Kolkata Knight Riders By 7 Wickets

Chennai Super Kings Beat Kolkata Knight Riders By 7 Wickets

April 10, 2019, 8:28 a.m.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 7 wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Chasing 109 runs, CSK were given a brisk start by Shane Watson, who scored 17 off just 9 balls. His innings included 2 fours and 1 six. Suresh Raina then departed after scoring 14 off 13 balls (1 four, 1 six).

Sunil Narine dismissed both Watson and Raina to put a halt to CSK's run chase. Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu then steadied CSK's run-chase as the duo stitched together a 46-run stand for the 3rd wicket.

Rayudu was dismissed for 21 by Piyush Chawla. By then, it was too late for KKR to make a comeback in the game as a composed knock by Du Plessis (43 not out) and the finishing touches by Kedar Jadhav (8 not out, 1 four) took CSK home.

With this win, the Dhoni-led side move to the top of the points table (5 wins, 10 points). Earlier, KKR scored a meagre 108/9 in 20 overs. Andre Russell brought up his 6th IPL fifty. He scored an unbeaten on 50 off 44.

Courtesy: NDTV

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Gives High Priority To Youth In Economic Activities
Apr 10, 2019
Students Urged Supreme Court To Correct Its Order On Citizenship
Apr 10, 2019
Satish Kumar Moore Elected As A New President Of CNI
Apr 09, 2019
Nepali Peacekeeping Are Safe In Libiya: Nepal Army
Apr 09, 2019
Nepal Performs High In Childhood Education: UNICEF
Apr 09, 2019

More on Sports

Indian Premier League: Alzarri Joseph Takes Record 6-12 On Mumbai Indians Debut By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
Arsenal Beat Newcastle To Move Above Manchester United And Tottenham By News Desk 1 week, 1 day ago
Kings XI Punjab Beat Delhi Capitals By 14 Runs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Manchester City Go Top Again By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals Defeat Kolkata Knight Riders In Super Over, Sandip Takes A Wicket By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Sanju Samson Smashes The First Century Of IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals Still Suffers By News Desk 1 week, 4 days ago

The Latest

Nepal Gives High Priority To Youth In Economic Activities By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2019
Students Urged Supreme Court To Correct Its Order On Citizenship By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2019
Satish Kumar Moore Elected As A New President Of CNI By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 09, 2019
Nepali Peacekeeping Are Safe In Libiya: Nepal Army By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 09, 2019
Nepal Performs High In Childhood Education: UNICEF By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 09, 2019
‘Congress Speaking Pakistan’s Language’: PM Modi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 09, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75