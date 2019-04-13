Pritam Acharya Scores 99.97 In Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs On April 13 Udit Narayan Special Edition

April 13, 2019, 9:38 p.m.

The April 13 Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs was dedicated to Udit Narayan and main guest was renowned singer Jha himself. The show was Udit Narayan Special. Although it is getting tougher now with remaining 13 teenagers at the final stage, Pritam presented his best performance.

Compared to the last week, Acharya improved his performance today securing 99.97. Last week his score was just 90 percent. Today’s performance was much better but there still exist inconsistency.

Singer Udit Narayan praised Pritam Acharya for his best performance. Pritam Acharya needs to improve his performance next episode to qualify for final round.

Singer Udit Narayan said he has no words to express for the sound and composition in Pritam Acharya who performed perfectly well. Udit Narayan in continuous program left no words to praise young singer.

Eleven year boy Pritam Acharya from Itahari secured 100 marks in all the competition except one. His fan except that he will repeat his performance today. He was able to pull concentration of audiences through music and songs. Another competitor 12 year old Aayush K.C of Kathmandu is also able to score good scores and response from judges.

Both boys took part in several such reality shows in Nepal as well. They reached in top 14 in several audition, digital round and mega audition held in different parts of India. Mother of Pritam Acharya Radhika Acharya said that her son and KC’s performance made all Nepali happy including their families.

Father of Aayush Ram Krishna also said that his son is doing hard to make better performance. Indian top actors, fans and well wishers in Nepal, India and Nepali leaving abroad are congratulating both through social media.

