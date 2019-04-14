Prime Minister To Launch VNY 2020 On Nepali New Year 2076

April 14, 2019, 8:25 a.m.

After laying foundation stone on the beautification of Tribhuwan International Airport as a Botique Airport, Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli will launch the Visit Nepal Year (VNY) 2020 campaign on the occasion of Nepali New Year’s day today. With a target to bring in two million tourists by 2020, the government had announced the campaign last year.

After the announcement, Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCTCA), Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) and the private sector has been preparing for the campaign. The government has allocated Rs 100 million in fiscal year 2018-19 for the campaign.

Chairman of the campaign committee industrialist Suraj Vaidya said that the committee has prepared few programs in association with the private sector that have to be implemented before the current fiscal year ends.

The campaign will mostly focus on promoting new tourist destinations and digital marketing of the project. Besides, the campaign will also focus on selling old destinations with new experiences.

Vaidya said that 20 new tourist destinations among the 100 tourist destinations unveiled by the tourism ministry will be promoted under this campaign.

