Dilip Rayamajhi And Priyanka Karki Join In A Music Video

April 15, 2019, 2:05 p.m.

The first music video of two prominent Nepali cinema actors Dilip Rayamajhi and Priyanka Karki was released. Directed by action director Chandra Panta, the music video is full with the love and affection to youths.

This is the first music video released on Nepal's New Year 2075. Although Dilip Rayamajhi and Priyanka Karki have several individual music video, this is the first duet music video of Rayamajhi and Karki.

Written by Durga Khanal Ghimire and music by Basanta Sapkota, two prominent singers Melina Rai and Pratap gave their vocal in the songs. Action director Panta establish himself as a brightest action director in Nepali and Bhojpuri films. Through this music video, Panta is making efforts to lure the audiences.

Choreographed by Gambhir Bishta and DV Creation released the music video through YouTube.

